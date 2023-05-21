12-yr-old boy drowns in check dam near Vaniyambadi

VANIYAMBADI: A 12-year-old boy, who came to his native village near Vaniyambadi to attend a local temple festival three days ago, drowned while bathing in the check dam on the TN-AP border on Friday.

Divakar (12) was the son of Murugan a native of Puthukoil village near Vaniyambadi. The family had migrated to Tirupur in search of better living.

Three days ago, the family came to Puthukoil to participate in an annual temple festival.

After the festival, Divakar along with his father Murugan and relatives went to bathe in a check dam on the TN-AP border. As Divakar could not swim, he started drowning.

On seeing this, Murugan and relatives rushed him to the PHC at Ramanaikanpatti, but there was no doctor.

The boy was then taken to Vaniyambadi government hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. Kuppam police registered a case.

The Vaniyambadi GH sent the body for post mortem.