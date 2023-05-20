‘Political ploy’: Stalin slams move to withdraw ₹2000 notes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday criticised the union government for announcing the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes from public circulation and said that it was a political ploy to cover up the BJP’s miserable failure in Karnataka Assembly Polls.
Reacting on social media to what is dubbed as the second demonetisation move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union government, Stalin tweeted, “500 doubts, 1,000 mysteries and 2,000 blunders. One ploy to cover up the miserable failure in Karnataka (Assembly polls).”
Stalin posted his critique of the currency withdrawal with the hashtags #2000note and #demonetisation. Less than a day ago, Stalin’s MP sister cum DMK deputy general secretary hit out at the ruling BJP by posting an image of the Rs 2,000 currency note with the message, “He who creates, he who destroys.”
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.
The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender, the RBI said in a statement.
In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the RBI said exchange of Rs 2,000 bank notes into bank notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023.
The RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.
PTI
