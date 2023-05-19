TamilNadu

TN students can apply for Class 10 supplementary exams from May 23

The State registered a pass percentage of 91.39 in this year's Class 10 public exams.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has announced that the students who have failed in Class 10 exams can apply for supplementary exams from May 23 to May 27. The exams are scheduled to be held in June.

The Class 10 public exam results came out today, with the pass percentage is slightly better than that of the previous year. The pass percentage of this year is 91.39 compared to 90.07% in the previous year.

A total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the exams with 4,55,017 being girls and 4,59,303 are boys. Of the number of students appeared, 8,35,614 alone have passed (4,30,710 - girls and 4,04,904 - boys).

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

School Education Department
Supplementary exams
TN students
SED
Class 10 public exams
Class 10 public exams result

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in