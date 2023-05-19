Girl students edge boys in Class 10 results in TN

CHENNAI: Class 10 public exam results are out on Friday, with the pass percentage is slightly better than that of the previous year. The pass percentage of this year is 91.39 compared to 90.07% in the previous year.

Girl students, this time around too, have fared better than the boys. 94.66% of the girl students have passed the exam while just 88.16% of the boys managed to clear.

A total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the exams with 4,55,017 being girls and 4,59,303 are boys. Of the number of students appeared, 8,35,614 alone have passed (4,30,710 - girls and 4,04,904 - boys).

In a record of sorts, 1,026 government schools of the total 3,178 schools have produced 100% results. With regards to subject-wise centums, 89 students have taken full score in English, 3,649 in Maths, 3,584 in Science and 320 in Social Science. Shockingly, not a single student has scored a centum in Tamil.