TN Class 11 public exam results out; pass percentage at 90.93%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Class 11 public exam results were announced on Friday, in which a total of 90.93% passed.

This year, the pass percentage of female students is 94.36% and male students is 86.99%.

Students can view the results from the websites like www.tnresults.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

They can also get their results through SMS from their schools.

Additionally, results can be viewed at the National Informatics Centers (NICs) at the respective district Collectorate, its branch offices and at government libraries.

Earlier today, Class 10 public exam results were out, with a pass percentage slightly better than that of the previous year.