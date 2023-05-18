Stalin invited for Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony

CHENNAI: Within hours after an official announcement came out from the Congress that Siddaramaiah would become the State's Chief Minister, his to-be TN counterpart MK Stalin has been invited to the ceremony.
Earlier today, Congress party announced that Siddaramaiah would be the Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be the only deputy CM and will continue as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) president till Lok Sabha elections conclude.
The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place in Bengaluru on May 20. The party's General Secretary-Organisation KC Venugopal said they would invite like-minded leaders to the ceremony.
Congress received a landslide win against BJP in the recently-concluded Karnataka Assembly Elections. This was the first time in decades a party has won with a handsome majority in the State.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android