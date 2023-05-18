Stalin invited for Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony

CHENNAI: Within hours after an official announcement came out from the Congress that Siddaramaiah would become the State's Chief Minister, his to-be TN counterpart MK Stalin has been invited to the ceremony.

Earlier today, Congress party announced that Siddaramaiah would be the Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar will be the only deputy CM and will continue as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) president till Lok Sabha elections conclude.