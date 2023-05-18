Siddaramaiah to be K'taka CM, DK Shivakumar to be only Dy CM: Cong

CHENNAI: Bringing the CM confusion to a conclusive end, Congress General Secretary-Organisation KC Venugopal has made an official announcement that Siddaramaiah will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will be the only Deputy CM and will continue to be the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president till the Lok Sabha elections are over.

He added that the CLP meeting that scheduled to happen this evening will formally elect the CLP leader. "We will invite people from like-minded parties to take part in the swearing-in ceremony in Karnataka," he further added.

"Nothing is there. Our motive is to deliver the five guarantees to the people of Karnataka that we promised," he told in response to media query on whether any power-sharing formula in Karnataka has been agreed upon.