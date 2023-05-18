Stalin announces solatium to kin of Virudhunagar cracker unit blast victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced Rs 3 lakh each as solatium to the families of vicitms, who lost lives in the recent cracker unit blast at Oorampatti, Virudhunagar. Three persons Kumaresan, Sundarraj and Ayyammal died during the recent fire blast at a private fireworks factory in Virudhunagar.

Stalin expressed heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased persons, said a press statement.

Further, he announced solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 to the injured person in the blast, from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the statement added.