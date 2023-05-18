Spurious liquor deaths: CB-CID to begin probe today

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu police slapped a murder case against S Elaya Nambi (45), a chemical engineer and owner of Jayashakti chemicals private limited at Vanagaram near Chennai, from whom the Methanol was procured and 16 others who supplied and sold the spurious liquor to villagers in the two districts of north Tamil Nadu in which 22 persons have died so far.

Police investigation revealed that Elaya Nambi sold 1200 litres of methanol to Barakathullah alias Raja (51) and R Ezhumalai (50) of Puducherry for Rs 66,000. It is from Ezhumalai and Raja, that the small-time sellers procured it to be sold at Ekkiyarkuppam near Marakkanam and Sithamur near Madurathagam. Ezhumalai and Raja were arrested.

Earlier, In Villupuram, police had arrested three persons V Muthu (35), A Arumugam (40), and A Ravi (42) of Marakkanam for allegedly supplying the hooch to residents of Ekkiyar Palayam. V Amaran (27) was arrested on Sunday. In Chengalpattu, police arrested Ammavasai (50), Chandru (40), and Velu (38) for their involvement.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin held a review meeting with top officials in the wake of the hooch tragedy and directed State police to take stringent and continuous action against those selling illicit liquor and narcotic substances and submit a weekly report on this to him every week. TN Governor RN Ravi on his part sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Chief Secretary over the recent hooch tragedy.

It is also to be noted that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the State government seeking a report.

As per recent updates, around 55 people have been admitted to hospitals related to the incident in two districts.