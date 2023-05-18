NHRC notice to state, DGP on death of 3 workers in septic tank at Cuddalore

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and the state police chief over reports of death of three workers allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes while doing patch-up work on a newly-constructed septic tank in Cuddalore recently, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media reports, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of the victims.

The NHRC, in a statement, said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the media reports that three workers died after inhaling toxic fumes while doing patch-up work on a newly-constructed septic tank in a village in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on May 13.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, government of Tamil Nadu, and the commissioner of local municipality of Cuddalore district.

The NHRC has sought a detailed report in four weeks, by explicitly mentioning the measures that the state government has already taken or is likely to take to prevent such gross violation of the human rights of innocent people, who undertake this type of hazardous sewage cleaning-related works, without any mechanical device and precautions, it said.

The authorities are also directed to inform about the status of the FIR, if any, registered due to an act of negligence of the Muncipality or local government for not spreading awareness among the people about the immediate danger of hazardous cleaning without using safety gear or equipment in the matter and compensation, if any, given to the next of kin of the deceased, the statement said.

