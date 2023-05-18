BJP's women wing to protest against hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The women wing of the Tamil Nadu BJP would stage a protest on Saturday in all district headquarters condemning the Tamil Nadu government for failing to eradicate sale of illicit liquor, which claimed the lives of over 20.
State BJP chief K Annamalai, in his social media post, said the protest would be held across the State condemning the "incompetent" DMK government.
He would participate in the protest in Chennai.
