Summer special trains between Tambaram & Jodhpur: Details here

CHENNAI: The Southern railway has announced weekly special trains between Tambaram - Jodhpur to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season.

Train no - 06055 Tambaram - Jodhpur weekly special fare special will leave Tambaram at 03:00 pm on May 25 and June 01 (on Thursday) and reach Jodhpur at 05:20 pm the third day of each service, said in a press statement Wednesday.

In return service, train no - 06056 Jodhpur - Tambaram weekly special fare special service will leave jodhpur at 05:30 pm on May 28 and June 04 (on Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 07:15 pm the third day of each service, noted the statement. The trains will travel through Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Tirupur and Coimbatore, said the statement.

The train comprises one AC first class coach, Eight AC 3 tier coaches, Eleven AC 3 tier economy coaches and two luggage cum brake vans, noted the statement.

Likewise in another statement Southern railway has notified change in train services pattern including Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur express to facilitate engineering works between Aluva - Angamaly section.

Train no - 16127 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur express, commencing service at 09:00 am on May 21 will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppage at Alappuzha, additional stoppage will be provided at Kottayam, said the statement.

Subsequently, train no - 16128 Guruvayur - Chennai Egmore, leaving on May 22 at 11:15 pm will be diverted to run via Kottayam skipping stoppage at Alappuzha, additional stoppage will be provided at Kottayam, noted the statement.