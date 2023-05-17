NEET aspirant, fearing failure, dies by suicide in Tirupattur

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant, who wrote the medical entrance exam this year, dies by suicide by hanging himself last night in Natrampalli, Tirupattur.

The victim has been identified as Parameswaran.

Parameswaran had passed in Class 12 exam and had appeared for the medical entrace exam this year that was held on May 7. It is reported that he didn't write the exam well and was disheartened as a result.

Senthil Kumar, the father of the student has lodged a complaint with the Natrampalli police. Parameswaran's mortal remains was recovered and sent to Tirupattur Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.