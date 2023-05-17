TamilNadu

NEET aspirant, fearing failure, dies by suicide in Tirupattur

The victim has been identified as Parameswaran
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant, who wrote the medical entrance exam this year, dies by suicide by hanging himself last night in Natrampalli, Tirupattur.

The victim has been identified as Parameswaran.

Parameswaran had passed in Class 12 exam and had appeared for the medical entrace exam this year that was held on May 7. It is reported that he didn't write the exam well and was disheartened as a result.

Senthil Kumar, the father of the student has lodged a complaint with the Natrampalli police. Parameswaran's mortal remains was recovered and sent to Tirupattur Government Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Suicide
NEET
Tirupattur
NEET Aspirant
kills self
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test
Natrampalli
TN NEET
aspirant
NEET student
Medical entrance exam
NEET aspirant commits suicide
NEET exam 2023
NEET student death
NEET aspirant dies
NEET death
neet death tamil nadu
suicide in Tirupattur
NEET aspirant death
tn neet death
tirupattur neet death

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in