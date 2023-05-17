Employment camp to be held on May 19

CHENGALPATTU: Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nadh on Tuesday said that a small private sector employment camp will be conducted on May 19 at the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Centre for the educated unemployed youth.

“Many private sector companies and skill training companies are participating in this camp and they will conduct interviews and select the people according to their needs,” said the Collector.

In this employment camp, candidates who have passed 8th, 10th, 12th, graduation BE, ITI and diploma, nurses and differently abled can participate.

“Candidates are requested to register at https://tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in to participate in this camp. The employment office registration of the recruits in this departmental employment camp will not be cancelled,” he said.