Stalin should resign: EPS after meeting hooch tragedy victims

CHENNAI: Meeting the press shortly after calling on the hooch tragedy affected people receiving treatment at Villupuram's Mundiyambakkam, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the resignation of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The former chief minister charged that DMK functionaries were running this business and the cops are complicit to the crime. He added that hooch peddling has spiked during the past two years (DMK rule).

He further attacked the law enforcement authority saying the illicit liquor business has been thriving as the police have turned a blind-eye since it was happening with the "blessings" of DMK.

While the DMK promised a land flowing with honey and milk, the land is flowing with illicit liquor, he said. Taking responsibility for the deaths, Stalin should resign, EPS added.