Power shutdown in Red Hills, Perambur areas: Check details

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in Red Hills and Perambur areas as mentioned below the following areas on Tuesday from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

However, the power supply will be resumed before 2 pm, if the works are completed.

REDHILLS: Sothuperumbedu Kumaran nagar, Nallur, Parthasarthy nagar, Sholavaram Ambedkar nagar, Tollgate and above all surrounding areas.

PERAMBUR: Sembium, Andal Avenue part, Gopalapuram part, Thiru Vi Ka nagar part.

On Wednesday, the power supply will be suspended in Tambaram, Porur, Guindy and Vysarpadi areas as mentioned below the following areas from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

TAMBARAM: Rajakilpakkam, Ganesh nagar main road, Velacherry main road part, Thirumalai nagar, Annai Indira nagar, Nehruji street, Chittlapakkam main road Pallavaram Dharga road, Perumal nagar, PV Vaithiyalingam road and above all surrounding areas.

PORUR: Mangadu Nellithoppu Mahalakshmi Nagar, Guru Avenue, Masilamani Nagar, Kozhumanivakkam area, Rajiv Nagar, Kundrathur Main Road, KK Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

GUINDY: Labour colony, Nagireddy thottam Rajbhavan TNHB part, Bhavani Nagar, Ambedkar nagar, Gandhiyar street, Bharathiyar street.

ALANDUR: Maduvankarai 1 to 3rd street, Appar street, Karpagha Vinayagar koil street, Laskar street and above all surrounding areas.

VYSARPADI: Kalmandapam East and West road, Chetty street, Kasi garden, PV koil street and above all surrounding areas.