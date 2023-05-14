Villupuram spurious liquor incident: Death toll rises to 4

CHENNAI: The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor by a group of people near Marakkanam in the Villupuram district has risen to four. Rajamoorthy (55), who was admitted and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Villupuram's Mundiyampakkam is the latest casualty, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The incident took place at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet, where a group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function. Police said that those who consumed liquor started vomiting late night and three of them succumbed during the early hours of Sunday at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

Villupuram district police superintendent N Sreenatha had told IANS that the police have commenced investigation immediately after they received complaints about people vomiting after consuming locally brewed liquor. He said that a few people were detained and were being questioned in relation to the incident.

Following the incident, the police arrested Amaran, a bootlegger, and sent him to jail. Meanwhile, the residents of Ekkiyarkuppam are protesting in the area after reports of three people died came out.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has also announced ex-gratia for the deceased and aid for those hospitalised.