Marakkanam moonshine deaths: Stalin announces ex-gratia as death toll rises

CHENNAI: Following the tragic deaths of three people in Villupuram's Marakkanam due to the consumption of spurious liquor, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced ex-gratia for the deceased and aid for those hospitalised.
Stalin, in an official statement, said his government is putting its best foot forward to curtail sales of spurious liquor. He added that a sum of Rs 10 lakhs would be given to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are being treated at the hospital.
In addition to this, the statement informed that Marakkanam police inspector Arul Vadivazhagan, sub-inspector Deepan and Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) officer Maria Sobi Manjula have been placed under suspension for negligence.
In a shocking incident in Marakkanam, 16 have consumed spurious liquor at Ekkiyar Kuppam. Subsequently all of them reported dizziness and vomit, three of them had died while being hospitalised at Puducherry's JIPMER. The deceased were identified as Suresh, Shankar and Tharanivel.
In the latest development, 55-year-old Rajamurthy is said to have passed away according to Daily Thanthi report. The toll has risen to 4.
Meanwhile, Amaran, the one who sold illicit liquor, has been arrested and cops are on the lookout for his associates.
Leaders condemn government, demand action
Political leaders, especially from the opposition parties, condemned the State government for letting the sale of moonshine take place under its nose. Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami reprimanded Stalin's government in strong words. He said the AIADMK government had kept the sale of spurious liquor on a leash for 10 years. He added that Stalin's "inept administration" has resulted in the shady business' growth.
TN BJP chief Annamalai asked Stalin's government "to wake up from sleep" and act to prevent the sale of spurious liquor.
In a similar vein, PMK founder S Ramadoss alleged that the business of spurious liquor would not be thriving if not for the "cooperation" from the government officials. He demanded strict action against the erring officials.
