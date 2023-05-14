Marakkanam moonshine deaths: Stalin announces ex-gratia as death toll rises

CHENNAI: Following the tragic deaths of three people in Villupuram's Marakkanam due to the consumption of spurious liquor, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced ex-gratia for the deceased and aid for those hospitalised.

Stalin, in an official statement, said his government is putting its best foot forward to curtail sales of spurious liquor. He added that a sum of Rs 10 lakhs would be given to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are being treated at the hospital.

In addition to this, the statement informed that Marakkanam police inspector Arul Vadivazhagan, sub-inspector Deepan and Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) officer Maria Sobi Manjula have been placed under suspension for negligence.

In a shocking incident in Marakkanam, 16 have consumed spurious liquor at Ekkiyar Kuppam. Subsequently all of them reported dizziness and vomit, three of them had died while being hospitalised at Puducherry's JIPMER. The deceased were identified as Suresh, Shankar and Tharanivel.

In the latest development, 55-year-old Rajamurthy is said to have passed away according to Daily Thanthi report. The toll has risen to 4.

Meanwhile, Amaran, the one who sold illicit liquor, has been arrested and cops are on the lookout for his associates.