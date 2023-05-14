Stalin, OPS greet people on Mother's Day

Mother's Day is a special occasion that honours all mothers, who are sometimes overlooked for their contributions. While mothers have always held a unique position in Indian culture, the idea of honouring Mother's Day was originally proposed in the early 1900s.

According to some versions, Mother's Day was first observed in 1908 by a woman called Anna Jarvis in the United States, in honour of her mother, who had died three years previously. Several parts of the United States began honouring this day within a few years. It was made a national holiday by US President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.