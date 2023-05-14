Namakkal woman's murder case goes to CBCID for further probe

CHENNAI: Two months after a 27-year-old woman was found dead with injuries on her body and her dress torn in a village in Namakkal district, the state police headquarters on Sunday said that the further probe into the case will be done by CBCID.

The woman, Nithya, who was herding goats, was found murdered near Jedarpalayam in Namakkal on March 11. This incident triggered a protest by family members and relatives, who blocked the Namakkal-Mohanur Road the next day. Police said Nithya, 27, wife of Vivekanandan, a farmer from Jedarpalayam in Namakkal had gone herding goats near a stream in Karapalayam.

As she did not return home, even though the goats returned in the evening, her husband had gone in search of her. He found his wife lying dead with brutal injuries and her dress torn. Police said the earrings of the woman were also snatched away by the killer.

Though the police arrested a teenager in connection with the case, the state DGP has transferred the case to CBCID for further probe.