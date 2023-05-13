TET candidates withdraw protest post assurance from Minister

CHENNAI: Nearly 1,000 Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) candidates who have been protesting since May 9 had decided to withdraw the demonstration on Saturday evening, post the assurance from the minister.

The candidates who cleared TET in 2013 had been protesting against the government's decision to conduct TET re-exam before posting the teachers.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a protester said, "We have been protesting since May 9 and none of the officials or ministers paid heed to our concerns."

"However, following the assurance from Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Saturday, we have decided to withdraw the protest,” the TET candidate added.

In 2013, more than 30,000 candidates cleared TET, of which as many as 10,000 were immediately posted. But, about 20,000 candidates have been awaiting for postings for over a decade.

While the candidates were expecting the posting, the AIADMK government released a government order making TET re-exam mandatory for those who already cleared the exam.

Subsequently, in 2018, the AIADMK government also reduced the age criteria for candidates expecting jobs after clearing TET.

This caused restlessness among candidates, urging the government to revoke both the orders. The protestors also said that MK Stalin, the opposition leader back then assured revoking the orders once in power. "As assured by the minister, we expect Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and resolve our concerns. Additionally, also ensure the postings are done for candidates awaiting for a job over a decade."