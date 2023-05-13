Spl coaching for Classes 10,11 & 12 students writing supplementary exams

CHENNAI: The School Education Department (SED) has directed all government and aided schools to conduct special coaching classes for Classes 10, 11 and 12 students attending supplementary exams, including students who have failed the boards and those who were absent for the exams.

Post the announcement of Class 12 results on May 8, SED held a special school management committee (SMC) meeting at all high and higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu to discuss the procedure for writing the supplementary exams.

Following which, the decision to conduct special coaching classes for students who were absent and failed the exams were made. For this, all school heads have been directed to prepare a list of all absentees and students failing on subjects in classes 10th, 11th and 12th public exams.

Subsequently, these students have been told to register for the supplementary exam before May 17 and also attend the special coaching classes for clearing the exam.

The supplementary exam for Class 12 will be held from June 19 till 26th and for Class 11 from June 27 till July 5.

Meanwhile, according to education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Class 11 results are likely to be announced on May 17 and Class 10 results on May 19.