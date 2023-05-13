3-day ‘Rose Show’ kicks off in Ooty
COIMBATORE: Since the start of summer, the Nilgiris has begun to sport a festive look with tourists thronging the hill retreat to enjoy the salubrious weather not to miss the delightful back to back events.
After the vegetable show and the ongoing spice show, next in the line- up to enthrall tourists was the three-day ‘Rose Show’, which kicked off in Rose Garden on Saturday.
The 18th annual show was inaugurated by Tourism Minister K Ramachandran and Handloom and Textile Minister R Gandhi in the presence of District Collector SP Amrith.
“A major attraction at the rose show is the 30 feet high model of Eiffel Tower made using 35,000 roses. Also, mini floral structures of cricket bat, football, hockey bat and racket were displayed on the theme of sports. It was to create awareness among children to involve in sports activities to build a healthy physique,” said Dr K Anitha, Assistant Director of Horticulture.
Children were excited to see the floral model of bunny and two elephants at the kid’s corner. Tourists queued up to take photos with family and friends at the selfie point, where a floral ring was set up. The butterfly and piano, made of roses also turned out to be a huge attraction.
“A total of 85,000 roses in multiple hues were used to make all structures displayed in the show. Considering a good response, the show, which was held for two days till last year, has been extended to three days, this season.
A huge crowd of more than 14,000 tourists is likely to have turned up and the crowd is expected to go up further on Sunday,” the official said.There were also decorative exhibits from horticulture departments from various districts like Trichy, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts.
