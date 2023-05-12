Training course for central govt tests announced

CHENGALPATTU: As the Central Government Staff Selection Commission has announced several vacancies in the central government offices such as data entry operators, lower division clerks, junior secretarial assistants, the Chengalpattu district administration has asked the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Center to conduct free coaching classes for the examination.

Those who wish to attend the training course can contact the center in person with their photograph, employment office registration card copy, proof of application for the competitive examination and Aadhaar number and make a reservation at 044-27426020.

The educational qualification for Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk Junior Secretarial Assistant posts is 12th pass and the Age limit should be 18 to 27 as on August 1. Age relaxation is 5 years for Scheduled castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST), 3 years for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 years for Differently Abled. There are a total of 1,600 vacancies across India and the last date to apply online is June 8. Those in need of more details and to apply can visit https://ssc.nic.in/ while permission has been given to write the competitive examination in Tamil language.