Light to moderate rain likely in TN for next 5 days: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Friday predicted light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next five days.

In a statement, the RMC said, "Cyclonic storm "Mocha" which prevailed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining central Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm yesterday evening (May 11) and moved northwards towards central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. It has become a severe storm over Central today and it is situated about 530 km west-northwest of Port Blair in the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal. Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today." (sic)

"From May 13-16, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. From May 12-16, maximum temperature may increase gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."

"Chennai and its suburbs will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature in the city will be 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 28 degrees Celsius," the statement from RMC added.

Earlier, talking about the cyclonic storm name Cyclone Mocha, the RMC official sources said that the cyclone would cause less impact on Tamil Nadu as the system moves towards the northern direction.