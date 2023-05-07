Cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ over Bay of Bengal won't impact TN: RMC

CHENNAI: The system prevailing over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 9, the Indian Meteorological Department stated that the cyclonic storm will be named cyclone "Mocha".

However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai said that the cyclone would cause less impact for Tamil Nadu as the system moves towards the northern direction.

The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal lay over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Sunday.

Under its influence, a low- pressure area is likely to form over the same region tomorrow.

It is likely to intensify into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9.

Later, it is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea.

"As the cyclonic circulation prevails over the southeast Bay of Bengal, heavy rain is predicted for a few districts of Tamil Nadu. Usually, when the cyclonic storm moves northwards there is less chance of rain for the state, but if it is likely to move to coastal region and then towards northern direction. Intense rain is expected over the state, " said a senior RMC official.

"The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly, " he added.

The cyclonic storm likely to form over the Bay of Bengal may not impact TN and the maximum temperature in the interior and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu is expected to surge by two – four degree Celsius for the next few days.

Talking about the cyclonic storm name Cyclone Mocha, the RMC official sources the cyclone formation is at the preliminary stage, the moving velocity, direction and other parameters will be made public only if the system develops into a strong cyclone.