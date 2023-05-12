Guidelines issued for short-term courses on heritage, culture in HEIs
CHENNAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued guidelines for the introduction of courses based on Indian heritage and culture in the Higher Educational Institutions.
There will be a short-term multi-tier credit-based modular programme with multiple entry and exit based on heritage and culture to promote the interest of people from abroad to visit India.
Some of the subjects include Vedic maths, yoga, Ayurveda, Sanskrit, Indian languages, religious regions in the Indian subcontinent, archaeological sites and monuments, heritage of India, literature, sculpture, music and dance forms, drama, visual arts, performing arts, crafts and craftsmanship, inscription, rituals, cultural heritage and the Indian knowledge system.
The Commission, in its guidelines, said that based on the degree of learning outcomes and the rigour of curricular structure, the course would be offered at 3 levels: Introductory, Intermediate and Advanced. Every programme will be for a 60-hour duration that may be offered under flexible and hybrid (online and/or offline) mode.
It’s recommended to include discourse with learned educators (acharyas), artists/artisans and craftsman, confluence with religious devotees (satsang) exposed to folk cultures, especially at the Advanced level in this scheme.
The guidelines added that the institutions can develop the curriculum with available expertise through requisite academic mechanisms.
The credit earned in these programmes will be recognised under the credit transfer system in all HEIs, with appropriate variables through the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) for accumulation and redemption towards certification of academic awards as per the UGC norms. But, the required credits, necessary educational component and requisite level of learning outcome will be decided by the HEIs.
On successful completion of the course, learners will be granted certificates (specified by the HEIs), which will be made available in digital form through the National Academic Depository (NAD) of the Union government.
