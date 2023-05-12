EPS cuts 200-kg birthday cake in Salem
COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday celebrated his birthday by cutting a mega size cake at his hometown in Salem.
The former chief minister cut a 20 feet long cake weighing around 200 kg in front of his house at Nedunchalai Nagar in Suramangalam in Salem. He then distributed the cake and sweets to party functionaries and cadre, who had gathered in large numbers to celebrate his 69th birthday.
Elaborate arrangements were made as it is also the first birthday of Palaniswami after he became the general secretary of the AIADMK. The party functionaries queued up to present bouquets and garlands.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android