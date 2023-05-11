Migrant dies during farm work; police help to send body home

He was part of a group of 13 from West Bengal to undertake paddy transplanting work. DT Next recently highlighted how the dearth of local farm labour resulted in more than two groups of nearly 32 persons, including women, coming to Nemili taluk villages to undertake transplanting work. Charging less and working longer the workers were soon hit by local farmers who demanded that such workers also work on their farms, Amuthan a local farmer said. “They have already proved their mettle by working in farms at Siruvalayam and Kalpalampattu villages,” he added.