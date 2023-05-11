ISRO’s testing of semi-cryogenic engine at Nellai facility a success
BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation has sucessfully commenced testing of its semi-cryogenic engines that would power future launch vehicles.
The very first integrated test on an intermediate configuration of the 2000 kN (Kilonewton) semi-cryogenic engine carried out at the newly-commissioned Semicryogenic Integrated Engine & Stage Test facility at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu Wednesday was a success, the space agency said.
The test is a step towards developing a 2000 kN thrust engine, which works on Liquid Oxygen (LOX)-Kerosene propellant combination, for future launch vehicles, ISRO said.
The intermediate configuration, designated as Power Head Test Article (PHTA), comprises all the engine systems except the thrust chamber.
It was the first of a series of tests planned to validate the design of the propellant feed system, including the low-pressure and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the gas generator, and control components.
Wednesday’s test is a major milestone before integrating the complete engine and its qualification, ISRO said.
