Newly-inducted Minister to TN Cabinet TRB Rajaa meets Stalin

CHENNAI: Newly-inducted Minister to the State Cabinet TRB Rajaa personally met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the CM's residence in Teynampet, Chennai on Wednesday.

According to sources, Stalin congratulated Rajaa, who is set to take charge as the Minister tomorrow (May 11) at 10.30 am at the Raj Bhavan in Guindy.

On Tuesday, Governor RN Ravi approved the recommendation of Stalin to induct him into the council of ministers and drop incumbent Dairy Minister SM Nasar.

A notification released by the state Raj Bhavan through the information department confirmed the minor reshuffle and said, “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to induct TRB Rajaa, Mannargudi MLA, in the council of ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation.”