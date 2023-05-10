Corruption charges: Stalin files defamation suit against Annamalai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday filed a defamation suit against BJP State leader K Annamalai in City Civil Court for making baseless allegations against him in the April 14 press conference.

A defamation suit was moved by the City Public Prosecutor G Devarajan on behalf of Chief minister MK Stalin.

According to the complainant, K Annamalai, state president of Bharatiya Janata Party made defamatory statements and eventually exhibited videos in his press meet held on April 14, 2023 which was uploaded and circulated in various social media, intending to harm the reputation of the chief minister MK Stalin in respect of his conduct in the discharge of his public functions.

"The statements are not only false and only with an intention and political ill to harm the reputation of the CM against good faith and without any public good. K Annamalai caused an immutable injury to the reputation of the CM, " it stated.

Therefore, the complainant prayed the court to issue the process and proceed against K Annamalai and punish him for the offences under section 499 and 500 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and pass such order.

Earlier on April 14, K Annamalai released a video in the name of 'DMK Files' and levelled allegations of corruption against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu besides chief minister MK Stalin and his family members, including his son and youth welfare and sports development minister Udhayanidhi and his son-in-law Sabareesan and said he would lodge a complaint against the chief minister with the CBI for alleged corruption in the metro rail phase-I project in 2011.

Notably, minister Udhayanidhi, MP Kanimozhi and several DMK leaders earlier sent defamatory notice to Annamalai.