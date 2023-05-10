Call to ensure proper functioning of air-conditioners in state-owned buses

MADURAI: During summer days, many passengers, who travel on the much preferred air-conditioned buses, have been experiencing hardship as most of the air-conditioners are not working properly, A Sankar, honorary secretary, Empower India, Centre for Consumer Education, Research and Advocacy, Thoothukudi said on Wednesday.

Thankfully, the government toll free numbers-‘18005991500’ for grievances or complaints acknowledge by sending messages to cell phones of those who called on deficiency in service. But such serious concerns about the non-functioning of air conditioners should be addressed at the earliest to ensure better passenger service in buses.

Recently, a complaint was lodged through the toll free number citing the discomfort in an air conditioned bus bearing ID MDU 00684 from Nagercoil to Madurai, for action to ensure proper service. Moreover, he also added that depot numbers of buses concerned should also be made visible for passengers for complaints, if any.