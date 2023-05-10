5 students rescued from riot-hit Manipur reach TN
CHENNAI: The State government rescued 5 college students from the violence-hit Manipur. They reached the city airport on Tuesday night.
Due to the violence in Manipur, the TN government had sent a group to bring back the students to the State.
Following that, on Tuesday, officials rescued Murugalakshmi (19) of Kovilpatti, Srinivasan (18) of Ramanathapuram, Santhosh (18) of Arupukottai, Karthick (21) of Tiruvallur and Yuvraj of Puducherry.
They were first sent to Kolkatta airport, and then brought to Chennai on Indigo Airlines flight on Tuesday night. Officials from the State government welcomed them and arranged transport to their native places.
Murugalakshmi told mediapersons at the airport that she could hear bombs explode even near her college. “It was very scary. Exams were cancelled and we didn’t get proper food. I wanted to return home but the flight ticket prices were expensive,” she explained.
Karthick of Tiruvallur said that internet was down, due to which “we were unable to get updates on what was happening outside. We’re grateful to the State government for bringing us back safely”.
