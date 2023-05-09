Youth falls from temple tower, dies in Thanjai
TIRUCHY: A youth who was witnessing the temple fest by climbing atop the tower, slipped and died in Thanjavur on Tuesday.
It is said Tamilvalavan (28), a resident from Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district who was staying in Chennai and was preparing for TNPSC went to his village in view of Mariamman temple festival at his village.
On Monday night, Tamilvalavan climbed atop the temple tower to witness the idol procession.
However, he slipped from there and fell down.
On hearing the noise, the villagers rushed to the spot and rescued Tamilvalavan who was battling for life with multiple injuries.
Soon he was rushed to Kumbakonam Government Hospital but he succumbed on the way to the hospital.
Natchiyarkoil police registered a case and are investigating.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android