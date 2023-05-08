A role model to other students: Kamal hails TN Class 12 topper Nandhini

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday hailed S Nandhini, the daughter of a carpenter, who scored 600 out of 600 in the plus two examinations as a role model for other students.

In a statement, he also greeted Lakshaya, a student from Ranipet, who has scored 100 out of 100 in the Tamil language subject. "Also, we wish all the students who have passed Plus-two and all the best for their future,” he said.

Actor-politician said that at the same time, those who have not passed should not be discouraged. "If you try again with confidence, success will come your way. We wish you all the best for appearing in the special supplementary examination to be held in June," he said.

He urged the State government to come forward to ensure that all those who passed plus two go to higher education and help those who are in a situation where higher education is hindered.