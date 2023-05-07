49,398 candidates apply for TN engineering admissions till Sunday

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering admissions (TNEA) that began on May 5, has around 49,398 applications registered until Sunday evening.

On Sunday alone, 22, 549 admissions were registered with TNEA.

The Directorate of Technical Education began the admission for the upcoming academic year 2023-24 on May 5.

On the first day, 8,668 applications were registered and 1,088 candidates completed the payment.

Subsequently, for the same day, 250 candidates completed uploading certificates too.

On Saturday, the admission number saw a spike of 18,181 and over 3,000 and 745 candidates completed the payment and certificate uploading respectively.

On Sunday, the numbers further surged with 22, 549 candidates registering for engineering admissions. 3,996 candidates completed the payment and 1,008 candidates uploaded certificates, noted a press note from the directorate.

All amounting to 49, 398 candidates applied for engineering, and of which 8,089 candidates completed payment and 2,003 uploaded certificates.

The portal to apply for seats with TNEA will be open till June 4.

Candidates can apply online at tneaonline.org and tndte.gov.in who must have mandatorily passed class 12 or equivalent exam from other boards with science (physics and chemistry) and mathematics as subjects.

Meanwhile, candidates between the ages 18 and 25 years can apply with TNEA and required age relaxation is allowed for reserved categories.