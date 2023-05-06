18,000 applicants for engineering in Tamil Nadu so far

CHENNAI: The number of applications of the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu has crossed over 18,000 till Saturday evening.

Sources from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts engineering counselling every year, said that the total number of applications was 18,181 till Saturday as of 6 pm.

Of the total applicants, as many as 3,005 candidates have paid their registration fees. Sources added that a total of 745 applicants have uploaded their certificates. Online registration for engineering admissions started on May 5.