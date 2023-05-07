18-year-old NEET aspirant commits suicide in Puducherry

CHENNAI: A 18-year-old NEET aspirant, who is set to write the exam today committed suicide by hanging himself in his house in Puducherry, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The victim has been identified as Hemachandran from Anna Nagar, Puducherry.

The aspirant, who had scored low marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam last year, was preparing for the exam this year, reports stated.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the student's body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Urulaiyanpet police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

More details awaited.

Meanwhile, the NEET exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses across the country will be held today from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. As many as 20.87 lakh students are appearing for the exam across India. The test will be conducted at different centres located in 499 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in pen and paper mode (offline). The exam is conducted in 13 languages ​​including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.