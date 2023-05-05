Reconsider decision: Stalin's request to Sharad Pawar on resignation

On May 2, Sharad Pawar announced that he is stepping down from his post soon. However, barely six hours after his move to step down as party chief kicked up a duststorm when he agreed to do a 'rethink' and announce his final decision in the next few days, his nephew Ajit Pawar said.

Pawar made the announcement of his retirement during the release of his autobiography, "Lok Majhe Sangaayi - Political Autobiography". His announcement was greeted with shock, many bursting into tears and raising slogans in his support with many party activists appealing to Pawar to take back his decision as the country needs him.