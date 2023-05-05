Collector inaugurates ATM to dispense cloth bags in Vaniyambadi

VANIYAMBADI: An ATM that dispenses cloth bags for Rs 10 was inaugurated at the Uzhavar Sandhai at Vaniyambadi by collector D Baskara Pandian on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Pandian said similar ATMs each costing Rs 1.45 lakh would also be set up at Ambur, Tirupattur and Jolorpet shortly. The ATM at Vaniyambadi has a capacity of 300 bags. The payment can also be done by phonepe and similar methods, he said. Stating that the cloth bag ATM would be maintained by local self-help group (SHG) members, he called on the public to utilise the service and eschew the use of plastic bags. The venture was a joint effort by the district administration and the pollution control board whose top officials were also present. After the inauguration, programmes highlighting the danger of plastic usage were conducted.