Tiruchy prison inmate dies due to illness
TIRUCHY: An inmate from Tiruchy central prison died due to sudden health issues on Monday late hours.
It is said, Ramachandran (65), a resident from Balanagar in Pudukkottai was arrested under Pocso Act and was awarded life imprisonment and was lodged in the Central prison here since October 2021.
Ramachandran recently had some health issues and was undergoing treatment in the prison hospital.
Meanwhile, a few days back, Ramachandran fell down unconscious and he was rescued and sent to the Tiruchy GH where he was undergoing treatment.
However, on Monday late hours, Ramachandran died despite treatment. Based on the information by the prison official Kannan, KK Nagar police registered a case and are investigating.
