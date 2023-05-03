Soon, ‘earn while learn’ scheme for polytechnic students in TN
CHENNAI: In a move that could offer real-world experience, acquire hands-on skills and also earn a tidy amount, the Directorate of Technical Education would introduce ‘Earn While Learn’ (EWL) programme for final year polytechnic students.
The government has decided to enter into a tie-up with Tata Electronics for the programme, which would first be introduced in polytechnic colleges in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri in the coming academic year, said a senior official.
“The programme will enable the students to know career prospects, acquire job skills, develop interpersonal relations and cultivate social skills, enhance employment prospects and increase industrial contacts,” said the official.
The duration of the programme and curriculum would be decided soon after holding discussions with academicians and representatives of industries, he said, adding that the amount that the students could earn would be finalised after a meeting with the company.
Detailing other advantages, the official said earning income during their studies would motivate students while also ensuring that they did not drop out due to financial constraints. “The EYL scheme has already been implemented in a couple of states, including in Kerala,” pointed out the official.
