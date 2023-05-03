Salem teen raped by 4; uncle, minor arrested
COIMBATORE: A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by four persons including her uncle and a minor boy in Erode.
Police said the victim studying Class 7 was returning home alone after visiting temple festival on 26 April, when three persons, Siva Kumar, 30, Vasudevan, 19 and a 15-year-old boy, all hailing from the same neighbourhood near Gopi intercepted her.
They forced her into the house of Siva Kumar and sexually abused her. Next day also, the trio took her by threatening and perpetrated the sexual offence again.
As the victim appeared tired, the girl’s mother inquired and was shocked to know the cruelty met out to her daughter.
Based on a complaint, the All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) in Gopi held an inquiry and it was known that the girl’s uncle had also sexually abused her over the last three months.
Police have arrested the girl’s relative and Vasudevan under Pocso Act; while a search is on to nab two others, who are on the run. The duo were produced in Mahila Court in Erode and remanded in judicial custody.
The incident comes barely a few days after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by five youth in Salem.
