Salem rly div earns Rs 1 cr in drive against ticketless travel
COIMBATORE: The Salem Division of Southern Railways has earned over one crore through ticket checking drives conducted in the month of April.
“The ticket checking squads detected 10,047 cases of ticketless travel and collected an amount of Rs 79, 45,455 as penalty from offenders. Moreover, 5069 cases of irregular travel were detected and an amount of Rs 24, 85,769 was collected as penalty from passengers,” said a statement from railways on Wednesday.
Similarly, 60 cases of unbooked luggage and carrying luggage exceeding the permitted quantity were detected in the last month.
The amount levied as penalty for these cases of unbooked luggage was Rs 25,888.
The members of ticket checking squads detected these offences during the 3,160 checks they conducted in April.
Therefore, the total amount collected as penalty by the ticket checking squads stands at 1, 04, 57,112.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android