Ma Su launches TN Food Safety & Drug Administration mobile app

It is falsely claimed that the private hospitals are unable to get insurance coverage for the treatment provided under the CM health insurance scheme.

"Regulations in this regard have been given to the United India Insurance company, and the amount will not be released to the private hospitals that do not adhere to these norms, " said Subramanian.

So, if the private hospitals continue to follow the norms, the insurance amount will be released immediately.

Meanwhile, the state food safety department has seized as many as 16,209 kilograms of mangoes artificially ripened from 4,122 places in Tamil Nadu.

The total value of the fruit is Rs 9.2 lakh. It is constantly emphasized that consumption of artificially ripened fruits causes health issues.

A website www.foodsafety.tn.gov.in and a mobile app (TN consumer app) have been developed regarding food safety. The public can easily know about the activities of the food safety department.

"The website is bilingual (Tamil - English) and has been designed with screen reader accessibility to make it easier for people with disabilities. The website has all information about food safety sector especially all enforcement, " stated the minister.