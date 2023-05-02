TamilNadu

Cabinet approves 5 foreign companies to start biz in TN

Discussions also include Karunanidhi's centenary celebrations in Tamil Nadu and arrangements for the President's visit
CM Stalin chairs State Cabinet meeting on Tuesday
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Cabinet chaired under Chief Minister M K Stalin gave approval to 5 foreign companies to start business in Tamil Nadu. Five companies, including Caterpillar and Petronas from Malaysia, have granted approval.

Discussions also include Karunanidhi's centenary celebrations in Tamil Nadu and arrangements for the President's visit.

More details awaited.

