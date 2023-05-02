AICTE asks HEIs to explore usage of solar energy plants

CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has urged the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to explore the possibility of rooftop solar plants, which would be one of the simplest ways to contribute in achieving the energy independence.

Pointing out that during COP26 at Glasgow, Prime Minister announced five nectar elements (Panchamrit) of India's climate action, AICTE advisor Mamta R Agarwal, in a circular to all HEIs, said the announcements, inter-alia, include achieving 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

"Achieving this ambitious target requires Renewable Energy (RE) capacity addition of 30-40 GW annually for which cohesive efforts of all stakeholders is needed. Installation of Rooftop Solar (RTS) plants in buildings is one of the simplest ways to contribute in achieving the energy independence,” the official said.

It has multiple benefits such as no requirement of additional land, no requirement of new transmission and distribution lines, no major grid balancing issues", the AICTE advisor said adding that the installation of RTS is financially viable even without any subsidy/support from the government.

Accordingly, all AICTE approved institutions/technical universities to explore the possibility of installing RTS plants, which apart from saving electricity, contribute towards achieving clean energy targets of the country.