After CAPF, Stalin demands all central govt exams in regional languages

"We have to raise our voice demanding to conduct all Central Government exams in all regional languages," Stalin said on Monday in a video series 'Ungalin Oruvan' in which Tamil Nadu Chief Minister answered questions relating to various political developments in the state.

"It should happen soon. It is a long pending demand of DMK in Parliament, State Legislative and people forum. With this not just the youth of Tamil Nadu but the youth of many other Indian States can write the exams in their respective languages. Opportunities should not be reduced to one's fluency in Hindi and English alone," he added.

The Chief Minister said that their demand bore a positive result when the Centre decided to conduct the CAPF exams in 13 regional languages and said that there is a need to conduct all central exams in the respective languages of the aspirants.

"India is a Union of States. So youth from all States should get equal opportunities. As a first, we have had a positive result to our demand. Let's raise our voices to conduct all Central Government exams in all regional languages. We will win this", he said.