ADGP Abhay Kumar Singh to head DVAC

CHENNAI: Abhay Kumar Singh, additional director general of police, TN Crime Branch CID, has been posted as the new director, Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption (DVAC), Chennai by the Home Department on Tuesday in the latest shuffle.

G Venkataraman, additional director general of police, headquarters, Chennai holding additional charge of the post of ADGP, Administration, has been transferred and posted as additional director general of police, Crime Branch CID, Chennai.

B Bala Naga Devi, additional director general of police, Operations, Chennai has been transferred and posted as additional director general of police, administration, Chennai in the place of G Venkataraman, holding full additional charge. She will also hold Full additional charge of the post of ADGP, Headquarters.

HM Jayaram, additional director general of police, Armed Police, Chennai has been asked to hold full additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Operations.